Despite a ceasefire agreement that was reached on Saturday (May 10) drones were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Monday (May 12).

Red streaks seen, explosions heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba; defence sources say, "they are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed"



"Red streaks are seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba. After the first wave of drone activity and Air Defence fire," ANI posted.

"Comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector. They are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed about," an Army source told ANI.

"Now, No drone activity observed for the past 15 minutes in Samba," as per ANI.

This came shortly after PM Modi addressed the nation for the very first time after Operation Sindoor.

In his speech, PM Modi made it clear that India's patience has limits when it comes to cross-border terrorism.

'Water and blood cannot flow together'

Without mincing words, PM Modi warned Islamabad, “Pakistan must dismantle its terror infrastructure; there is no other path to peace.” He added, “Terror and talks cannot go together and water and blood cannot flow together.”

