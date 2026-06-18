/TMC leaders paraded through their constituencies, Court takes cognizance, slams public humiliation

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan, who was arrested by the West Bengal police early this month has been paraded by the police through his constituency of Falta in South 24 Parganas district. Since his arrest ten days back, Khan has been paraded three times claimed various reports.

The act led to his supporters and his wife holding protests. They also attempted to storm a police station reportedly to free the strongman. Eight people were arrested after the incident and Khan's wife was named the alleged mastermind behind the plan by the police.

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The attack on the police station prompted a response from the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who said stringent action would be taken against those involved.

Court takes cognizance

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in Bengal in recent months. Several TMC leaders, along with their associates, have been paraded in their constituencies in public by either police or paramilitary forces. Several videos of these incidents have also been shared on social media and have gone viral.

After one such incident a vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court took cognizance of the matter and sought a report on the rules and circumstances behind the incidents.

The court while hearing the case observed that they could not be deliberately defamed or subjected to public humiliation.