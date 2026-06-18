/Gay dating app honeytrap racket busted in Gujarat, seven arrested for extortion

In a major crackdown on an organised cyber-extortion racket, Gujarat Police have arrested seven individuals accused of targeting men through a gay dating application, luring them into honeytraps and extorting money by threatening them with public exposure.

The arrests were made in Surendranagar district after police received complaints from victims who alleged that they had been duped, intimidated and forced to pay large sums of money after being trapped through fake profiles on a dating platform.

According to investigators, the accused created fake accounts on a popular gay dating app and initiated conversations with unsuspecting users. Once contact was established, victims were persuaded to meet at secluded locations. Upon arrival, they were allegedly surrounded by gang members who posed as police officers, relatives or local vigilantes.

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Police said the gang would then threaten victims with criminal cases, physical assault or exposure of their sexual orientation to family members and society. Taking advantage of the social stigma associated with homosexuality in many parts of the country, the accused allegedly forced victims to hand over cash, transfer money online or surrender valuables.

Preliminary investigations suggest the operation had been running for several months and may have targeted multiple victims across Gujarat. Authorities are now examining bank transactions, mobile phone records and digital evidence recovered from the accused to determine the full scale of the racket.

Police believe more victims may be involved but have not come forward due to fear, embarrassment or social pressure. Officials have urged anyone who may have been targeted by the gang to approach law enforcement and assured confidentiality during the investigation.

The case has once again highlighted the growing misuse of dating applications by organised criminal networks. Similar honeytrap and extortion rackets targeting users of dating platforms have been reported in several states in recent years, prompting repeated warnings from law enforcement agencies about meeting online acquaintances in isolated locations.

The seven accused are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to identify additional members of the network, possible interstate links and the total amount extorted from victims.

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