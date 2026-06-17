/WION Health Pulse: Top Indian doctors outline the future of AI and digital health integration

The third session at WION Health Pulse was on AI & Digital Health Intergration. The panelist were well known Indian surgeons including Dr Sama Akber, the Director, Oxymed Hospital, Dr Rohit Luthra, Robotic Orthopaedic Surgeon & Director of Arcus Hospital,

Dr Nitish Naik, Senior Cardiologist and Professor, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS and Dr Arjun Dang , Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Partner at Dr Dangs Lab LLP.

The surgeons spoke to WION Deeksha Teri about integration AI in medical practices and what's the future.

Dr Naik was firm that AI and Robotics would not replace the medical practioners but help in aiding them to improve their work.

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"Robotics and AI will be integrated into medical practice and see us delivering quality care to patients. It will create digital twins. It will help in surgical procedure.Not replace the doctors.

Dr Akbar stated that AI will help in accessing remote areas of India which lack specialists. Citing interiors of South India, where a health centres in villages have a single doctors, Akbar said, AI will help doctors in identifying the diseases accurately.

"Low tech and easy accessibility. AI should be used in near future to identify diseases. It is a good screening tool to direct them to next step. Help primary doctors to connect with tertiary doctors."

Dr Naik had a word of caution for those who rely heavily on AI.