Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said India and Pakistan can move beyond their differences, but stressed that Islamabad must stop supporting terrorism before the two countries can resume dialogue. Speaking at an interaction at the University of Chicago on Wednesday (Nov 20), Gandhi was responding to a question from a Pakistani student, who asked whether the neighbours could put aside their differences and work towards mutual benefits.

“There is room, but there is a big problem. The support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country,” Gandhi replied.

He added, “And it is impossible for us to accept that our innocent people being murdered and having a conversation with Pakistan.”

Rahul Gandhi questions India’s electoral system

Gandhi also spoke about Indian democracy, describing it as “sacred” and ruling out an election boycott by the Congress and other opposition parties. He said the opposition wanted to expose alleged irregularities in the electoral system rather than withdraw from the democratic process. Refusing to contest elections, he argued, could make the process appear “illegitimate” to voters.

Referring to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said the Congress had suspected irregularities because the victory margins were “just unexplainable”, but lacked evidence at the time.

“(The) 2014 elections, we already believe that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable... we could not say anything because we had no proof,” he said.

He maintained that allegations about the electoral system required substantial evidence before being made publicly.

Gandhi speaks on Israel-Gaza conflict

The Congress leader also addressed the Israel-Gaza conflict, arguing that India’s foreign policy should prioritise its own national interests.

“We are a country of 1.5 billion people and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us and not based on what’s good for someone else,” he said.