See through this misinformation campaign of Congress: Nitin Gadkari to anti-CAA protesters 

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not against any Indian Muslim and that the purpose of the new law is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neighbouring nations, news agency ANI reported.

He appealed to the people of the Muslim community to "see through this misinformation campaign of Congress."

"They only see you as a vote machine," Gadkari said.

Nitin Gadkari: #CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers,see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine pic.twitter.com/L9zO8pHby7 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019 ×

Earlier in the day, in his mega address at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new citizenship law "will benefit the marginalised".

PM Modi accused some political parties of spreading rumours, "misleading and inciting them".

"I want to ask them, when we authorised the unauthorised colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?" the prime minister stated.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship Act that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

While curfew has been imposed in parts of India northeast, several places across India witnessed the imposition of Section 144 and internet services blockages.

Around 15 people have lost their lives in anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.



As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5,000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Adequate police arrangements have been made in all districts in the wake of protests. Police, Paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC, Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling the areas," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), UP.

"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down based on suspicion," he added.

"A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured," said the top cop.

(With inputs from ANI)