Published: Aug 22, 2025, 11:09 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 11:09 IST
Indian parliament Photograph: (PTI)

A man tried to climb the wall of India's new Parliament building near Garuda Gate at 6:30 AM on Aug 22 using a tree. Security personnel quickly caught him. He is being interrogated to uncover his identity, motive, and how he breached the high-security zone.

In a shocking incident, a man attempted to scale the walls of the Indian Parliament on Friday (Aug 22), according to Delhi Police official. The man attempted to enter the Parliament with the help of a tree. The incident reportedly occurred at 6:30 AM near the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building. The intruder was apprehended by the security personnel. He is currently being interrogated to determine his identity, intent, and how he managed to bypass the high-security area.

What exactly happened outside Indian Parliament?

The man who attempted to scale the wall of the Indian Parliament has been identified as a resident of the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spotted him jumping over the wall near the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building around 6:30 AM. He was immediately apprehended by security forces. Authorities confirmed that the man was not carrying any bag at the time of the incident. During interrogation, he has been behaving in a manner consistent with someone who may be mentally unstable.

Security breach in 2023

Earlier on December 13, 2023, a major security breach was reported when two intruders climbed from the visitor gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber during a session and released yellow smoke using canisters. The ongoing session was adjourned immediately amid chaos. Teh incident sent shockwaves as it happened on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack that killed six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener. Simultaneously, two other individuals outside Parliament released coloured smoke while shouting slogans like "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (“dictatorship will not be allowed”). All four involved were detained. The incident highlighted severe loopholes in the security of the Parliament building.

(This is a developing story)

