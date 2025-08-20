The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 20). After it was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday (August 19), the Online Gaming Bill was introduced by the Information and Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. So what happens next? The bill will now be debated in the Upper House, also known as the Rajya Sabha and following that it goes to the President of India. Once approved, the bill then becomes the law. The Bill seeks to promote and regulate esports, educational and social games while completelyprohibiting the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games.

What the industry players have to say

As the official governing body for esports in India, Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is dedicated to structuring the growth of the ecosystem with an athlete-first approach and ensuring Indian athletes excel on the global stage. Lokesh Suji, director, Esports Federation of India (ESFI) said that the ESFI welcomes this landmark decision to legitimise and regulate esports in India. "This is a collective victory for the community, and we remain committed to working closely with the government to accelerate the rise of esports in India and ensure our athletes shine on the global stage.”

Meanwhile, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of NODWIN Gaming shared his thoughts on the news. The government’s intent to recognise and promote esports, as highlighted in the recent bill, is an encouraging step towards building a structured and globally competitive ecosystem. However, for this vision to truly materialise, it is critical that the terminology used in the bill, particularly the distinctions between esports, online gaming, online social gaming, and online money gaming be clearly defined and uniformly understood. “The absence of precise definitions has often led to ambiguity and conflation around the term ‘esports’. Such overlaps can create confusion not just for regulators, but also for players, teams, investors, and organisers who are working hard to build this industry.”

Animesh Agarwal, co-founderand CEO, S8UL Esports also shared his views. This bill marks a historic turning point for Indian esports. By drawing a clear line between skill-based competitive gaming and betting, it safeguards the integrity of our ecosystem while opening doors for structured growth. “Esports is a sport- built on skill, discipline and years of grind. With government recognition and the right infrastructure, India is now poised to become a global powerhouse in esports and gaming culture.”

