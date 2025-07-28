/Operation Mahadev: Five revelations made by Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindhoor in Parliament

In a statement by Rajnath Sing in parliament, stated that Operation Sindoor 22-minute strike with precision destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and POK. India’s Air defence and precise planning sent a strong message against terrorism and cross-border threats. Know more below.
On 6-7 may 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, It was 22 minute strike targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistani controlled Jammu & Kashmir. Defence minister Rajnath Singh stated in parliament that the attack destroyed camps and neutralised over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-E-Mohammed.
Operation Sindoor used precise strikes to eliminate terrorist infrastructure and handlers. Most of the neutralised militants belonged to Jaish-E-Mohammed, Lashkar-E-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian Armed Forces ensured no ordinary civilians or public property were harmed, only focusing only on the terror network and attack on terror camps.
The Operation Sindoor was planned with careful timing and intelligence. Drones, radars, and satellite support helped deliver accuracy. He added that India’s aim was to avoid collateral damage.
Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory attack hours later. However, with air defence systems like S-400, Akash missiles, and anti-drone tech, India repelled the attack without any damage to its own bases, as India was aware of these things.
In his speech he dismissed claims of International pressure ending the Operation Sindoor. He explained India paused its retaliation in a meeting with all set objectives. He said the mission was paused only after India’s predetermined political and military objectives were accomplished, and with a clear message to terriorism that the operation would be resumed if provoked again.
The Operation Sindoor strike proved India’s military tech edge: Advanced missiles, guns, and electronic warfare equipment stopped every threat from across the border. No Indian target was hit, setting a new standard for defensive readiness and deterrence.
"Defence minister called Operation Sindoor “a display of India’s strategic willpower”. The mission showed India’s intent to act firmly on terror, signalling preparedness for any future threats.