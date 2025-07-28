/Parliament monsoon session: Fiery debate expected as Lok Sabha takes up Operation Sindoor today

The Lok Sabha is set for a high-voltage debate on Monday (Jul 28) as Indian lawmakers take up Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. According to Monday's List of Business, the House will hold a "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam". The ruling BJP-led alliance and the Opposition are expected to clash over the attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, which saw targeted strikes on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control, including in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Discussions are also expected on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan.

Will PM Modi participate in Operation Sindoor debate?

As per reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will likely open the discussion in the Lok Sabha. Key figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to weigh in. Amid the opposition's demands for PM Narendra Modi's presence during the debate, he may join and could speak in both Houses.

The Rajya Sabha will take up the discussion a day later, on Tuesday (Jul 29). Citing sources, ANI reports that Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar will also take part in the discussion in the upper house.

Which opposition leaders will participate in the Operation Sindoor discussion?

Among opposition speakers, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to participate in the discussion. As per the report, the TDP party has been allotted 30 minutes to speak. From the Samajwadi Party, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai are expected to participate in the debate.

How long will the discussion last?

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has confirmed the debate would run for 16 hours in each House—July 28 in the Lok Sabha and July 29 in the Rajya Sabha. "All issues cannot be discussed together... The opposition has raised several issues, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and others. We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues to discuss after that. Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29)," he told reporters.