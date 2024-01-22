Ram Mandir: 85yr-old Bidula Bai Dewaar, a ragpicker, is on consecration ceremony guest list. Here's why

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: India is all set to witness the historic moment of Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Lord Ram Temple in the temple town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The entire country is in religious fervour right now with devotees singing devotional songs, and hymns on streets, performing Lord Ram ‘yatras’ and raising saffron flags atop their homes. Hindu devotees outside India are also celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime event in ecstasy and are waiting for the ultimate moment.

The Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony is set to take place around the auspicious time of 12:30 pm IST on January 22. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the mega event with hundreds of dignitaries to mark the historic day.

Apart from politicians and foreign delegates, around 7000 invitees also include sports personalities, celebrities, and business persons. Among this high-profile list of attendees, an 85-year-old ragpicker was also invited to the Ram Temple event on Monday. Here’s why.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heart-warming story of Bidula Bai Dewaar, invited to consecration ceremony

Bidula Bai Dewaar, 85, is a ragpicker from Chattisgarh’s Gariaband district. She has also received a formal invitation to the Ram Mandir’s inaugural ceremony. Her story will melt your heart and will bring tears of joy to your eyes.

In 2021, Dewaar contributed Rs 20 (approx $0.24) from her savings for the construction of Ram Temple. The day she made this contribution, she made Rs 40 ($0.48) by selling garbage and donated half of it to the temple fund collector.

Shishupal Singh Rajput, the president of Gariaband district Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), acknowledged Dewaar's contribution, which may have been small in amount but was significant in spirit.

When Rajput shared this heart-melting incident during a review meeting with state officials of the VHP, state president Chandrashekhar Verma personally went to invite Dewaar, presenting her with the invitation card.

Also Read | Ram Temple consecration: History and significance of Kashi Dom Raja and Yajmans

Although Bidula Bai won't be able to attend the ceremony on January 22 due to her deteriorating health, she has been assured that she will be given an opportunity to visit the temple later.

Dewaar’s story is of selfless love and devotion that thousands of devotees hold for Lord Ram in their hearts.