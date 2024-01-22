Ram Mandir Ayodhya: PM Modi's five-ring security arrangement. How it works?

The northern Indian city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has become a fortress as the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony gets underway on Monday (Jan 22). Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the holy city with a five-tier security cordon, specially designed to protect him from any untoward incident.

The security deployment for PM Modi is of the highest order, with the first tier consisting of SPG bodyguards who are armed with assault rifles, automatic guns, 17M revolvers and other modern weaponry.

The second layer has SPC commandos, followed by the elite Black Cat commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) manning the third layer. The fourth ring includes personnel from paramilitary forces, while the fifth and final ring has civil police personnel. They are responsible for securing the surroundings and ensuring the threat is neutralised before it even makes a move.

Apart from the five-fold security apparatus, 550 commandos from the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and 35 Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel are already stationed in Ayodhya, ensuring PM Modi's security.

The city has been divided into Red and Yellow Zones with over 100 DSPs, nearly 325 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors from different state districts manning the entire Ayodhya Dham. Additionally, 11,000 police and paramilitary men have also been deployed.

For VIP security, three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, and 90 inspectors have been assigned, along with more than 1,000 constables and four company PACs.

Apart from the heavy security, 250 police guides have also been deployed for the devotees to provide them with information about tourist places.



The UP government has also deployed an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), CCTVs, control room and public CCTVs to ensure the security of the temple is impenetrable.

The anti-drone system based on AI technology is in fully active mode, as per news agency ANI.