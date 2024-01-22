Ram Mandir Inauguration: AI-powered drones, NSG snipers deployed to ensure security in Ayodhya

A day before the much-awaited 'pran prathishtha', consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, a heavy police force has been deployed in the city to ensure safe celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The city has been divided into Red and Yellow Zones respectively with units of Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG) Black Cat Commandos, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Cobra, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed across the city.

Additionally, snipers are also stationed at strategic points in the city and on rooftops, whereas, RAW and the Intelligence Bureau are also monitoring the operations.

Extensive security arrangements ahead of ‘pran prathishtha’

Special DG Prashant Kumar, while talking to news agency ANI, said, "This is a significant undertaking for the UP Police. It poses both a challenge and an opportunity. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including traffic diversions from surrounding districts. Only authorised vehicles are permitted to enter Ayodhya starting tomorrow."

Over 100 DSPs, nearly 325 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors from different state districts have been stationed in Dham. In addition to this, 11,000 police and paramilitary men have also been deployed.

For VIP security, three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, and 90 inspectors have been assigned, along with more than 1,000 constables and four company PACs.

Apart from the heavy security, 250 police guides have also been deployed for the devotees to provide them with information about tourist places.

The UP government has also deployed an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), CCTV, control room and public CCTV to ensure the security of the temple is impenetrable.

The anti-drone system based on AI technology is in fully active mode, as per news agency ANI reports.

Govt issues advisory to media, and social media platforms against posting false content

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Saturday (Jan 20) issued an advisory to all the social media platforms and media outlets cautioning them against putting out false content related to the event scheduled on Jan 22 in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that it was observed that “certain unverified, provocative and fake messages were being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order”.

"Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above," it stated.

The advisory also urged newspapers, and private satellite TV channels to refrain from putting out content that is false or manipulated or could disturb communal harmony or public order in the country.

Amid preparations for the grand event, fake messages related to VIP invitations, and donation drives have been doing the rounds on social media.