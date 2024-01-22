Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Tendulkar, Kohli, Kumble and other sports personalities arrive in Ayodhya
Story highlights
Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: The likes of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble and other sports personalities have arrived in Ayodhya for the landmark event.
In a display of unity and devotion, India's top sporting personalities have descended upon Ayodhya in large numbers to take part in the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir on Monday (Jan 22). The star-studded guest list includes various sporting icons from the country such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad and Neeraj Chopra.
VIDEO | Former cricketer @sachin_rt arrives in Ayodhya to attend #RamMandirPranPratishtha.#AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/tsCzVABlmU— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024
Sachin Tendulkar has reached Ayodhya🧡— 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrogn_edits) January 22, 2024
Those who are saying that Virat has arrived, I know this but no proper video has come so there is doubt#SachinTendulkar #AyodhaRamMandir #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/hMim71e9ew
Virat Kohli has reached Ayodhya after the Practice Session 😍❤️#viratkohli #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/adQQyhtfy5— 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrogn_edits) January 21, 2024
Mithali Raj at the Ram Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama. pic.twitter.com/YJtFs5vfww— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 22, 2024
Say it , Sing it , Roar it— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024
Jai Shree Ram 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jY75bVyQT2
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble says, "It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla..." pic.twitter.com/zKodiqk1bG— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
Other sports personalities such as Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Harmanpreet Kaur, Saina Nehwal, PT Usha, PV Sindhu, Pullela Gopichand, Viswanathan Anand, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Baichung Bhutia, etc. have also been invited and expected to be part of the event.
The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony has been a huge talking point nationwide. It is not only being attended by famous sports personalities but by many big names from various fields. The likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Ayushman Khurana have also arrived in Ayodhya.
It is to be noted that Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will take place exactly four years after the landmark judgement from the Supreme Court of India. The mega event will comprise the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla (idol of infant Lord Ram), with the rituals led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (who has already arrived at the venue).
The Ram temple has been designed in the traditional Nagara style. The dimensions of the temple is 380 feet in length, 250 feet wide and 161 feet tall. Chandrakant Sompura and his son Ashish designed the new structure ahead of the ceremony.