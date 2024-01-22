Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Tendulkar, Kohli, Kumble and other sports personalities arrive in Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony has been a huge talking point nationwide. It is not only being attended by famous sports personalities but by many big names from various fields. The likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Ayushman Khurana have also arrived in Ayodhya.

It is to be noted that Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will take place exactly four years after the landmark judgement from the Supreme Court of India. The mega event will comprise the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla (idol of infant Lord Ram), with the rituals led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (who has already arrived at the venue). × The Ram temple has been designed in the traditional Nagara style. The dimensions of the temple is 380 feet in length, 250 feet wide and 161 feet tall. Chandrakant Sompura and his son Ashish designed the new structure ahead of the ceremony.