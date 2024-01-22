Ram Mandir could attract 50 million tourists a year: Report

The iconic Ram Mandir in the north Indian city of Ayodhya could attract 50 million tourists a year, according to brokerage firm Jefferies. A $10 billion makeover of Ayodhya which includes a new airport, revamped railway station, and township would transform the ancient city from a sleepy town to a global religious and spiritual tourist hotspot, IANS news ageny reported citing the brokerage firm.

The makeover would likely drive a multiplier effect with new hotels and other economic activities, the report added. The cornerstone of Ayodhya's transformation is the iconic new Ram Mandir, which has been constructed for $225 million.

Tourism is projected to surge and with an increased economic and religious migration to Ayodha, multiple sectors stand to benefit airlines, hotels, travel ancillaries etc., Jefferies said.

A significant infra upgrade to facilitate Ayodhya tourism with phase 1 of a new airport in the city became operational for $175 million and can handle one million passengers.

The report added that additional domestic capacity and an international terminal are expected by next year with a capacity to handle six million passengers.

Also watch | PM Modi performs aarti in front of Ram Lalla's idol

The railway station, meanwhile, has been upgraded to double the capacity to 60,000 passengers per day.

Also read | Ram Mandir: 100K diyas made in record time by 300 Barabanki women illuminate Ayodhya

The consecration ceremony of the temple was held on Monday afternoon. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony, a report by the news agency ANI said.

The magnificent temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. The temple's length (east-west) is 380 feet; its width is 250 feet and its height is 161 feet. The Ram Mandir is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors.