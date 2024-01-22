Ram Mandir consecration: 300 women from this Indian city make 100,000 diyas in record time, says report

The consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir in the Indian city of Ayodhya in the state of Uttar Pradesh happened on Monday (Jan 22). Ayodhya has been decorated with flowers and diyas (ceremonial oil lamps) for the grand event. Now in a record-breaking time of just 12 hours, a group of 300 women from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki hand-crafted 100,000 diyas which would be used to illuminate Ayodhya, a report by The Indian Express said on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nimit Singh, who is associated with an NGO, said he received an order for making 100,000 beeswax diyas from Ayodhya's municipal commission on Jan 18.

The cost of each diya is Rs 5. Singh said that upon receiving the contract, he immediately mobilised women from the villages of Chainpurwa and Rajauli. Within hours, 300 women were set to work at a manufacturing unit in Chainpurwa.

Beeswax diyas keep area clean

Singh told the publication the women worked throughout the night to make the diyas in 12 hours, adding he delivered the ceremonial oil lamps to the municipal commission's office on Saturday.

He further said that, unlike the traditional diyas, the beeswax diyas keep an area clean, and no paints were used to manufacture them, The Indian Express report added.

Ram Lalla idol unveiled by PM Modi

The consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir concluded and the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol was unveiled during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

More than 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony, a report by the news agency ANI said. Prime Minister Modi is set to address the guests on the occasion and will also interact with shramjeevis (labourers) associated with the construction of the temple. #WATCH | PM Narendra Modi unveils the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya



#RamMandirAyodhya pic.twitter.com/D4OJ5bPuNw — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 × The magnificent temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. The temple's length (east-west) is 380 feet; its width is 250 feet and its height is 161 feet, ANI reported.

The Ram Mandir is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.