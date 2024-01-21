Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Temple Consecration Ceremony Pran Pratistha PM Modi Yogi News HD Photos Streaming 22 Jan

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: India is eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the temple and all preparations including security arrangements are in place for the ceremony. On Saturday, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released stunning images of the newly-built temple.

On Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the "Garbha Griha" of the temple. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals to mark the "Pran Pratishtha" while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

