Ram Mandir I Prayers held at Sri Lanka temple near where Ravana kept Sita captive as per Ramayana

As the grand temple of Lord Ram was being consecrated at his birthplace in northern India's Ayodhya, celebrations also erupted over 3,300 km south at Seetha Eliya village in Sri Lanka on Monday (Jan 22). The place is believed to be the site where Sita, Lord Ram's wife, was held captive by demon King Ravana. Children also sang "Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram...", the famous Hindi devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram. It is a key temple in the Ramayana pilgrimage trail in Sri Lanka.

It is believed that at the site of Seetha Amman temple, Sita prayed for her husband Rama to come and rescue her.

Beside the temple, there is a stream that runs from the hill nearby and is said to have been formed for the needs of Sita Devi during her days in captivity, also known as Ashoka Vatika.

It is also believed that Sita took a bath in this stream.

On a rock across the stream are circular depressions that are regarded to be the footprints of Hanuman.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol and said, "after centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come to us."

"Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..." the Indian prime minister added.

Ram Lalla, the childhood form of Lord Ram, has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor of the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed 'parikrama' or circling of the deity and did 'dandavat pranam' or prostration.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the ceremony.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Over 8,000 guests, including film stars, sports persons, industrialists, seers and sages as well as the representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects, were invited to the ceremony at the temple.