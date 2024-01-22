Ram Mandir I 'You will be in problem', Indian SC tells Tamil Nadu govt on rejecting screening requests

India's Supreme Court on Monday (Jan 22) told the southern Tamil Nadu government to not reject permissions for the live streaming of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on the sole ground that other communities are living in the locality.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a Tamil Nadu member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who alleged that the state government had banned live telecast of the Ayodhya temple ceremonies and the conduct of poojas and bhajans (rituals) to mark the occasion taking place in the northern city of Ayodhya on Monday.

"It is respectfully submitted that State Government run by DMK political party has banned live telecast of the auspicious occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in all the temples across the state of Tamil Nadu," the plea stated.

During the hearing, the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the state government would be in trouble if it rejected permissions based on the ground that a minority community was living nearby.

"You regulate it, don't reject on this reason (that there are other communities). If you reject on this reason, you will be in a problem," said Justice Khanna, responding to TN Additional Advocate General (AAG) who asked what if the event was conducted near a mosque.

"If such an order( banning religious ceremonies of others in areas inhabited primarily by members of one religion), were implemented across the state, then wherever there are minorities, they will never be able to hold prayer meetings," the judge added.

The court order comes a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the state government over reports of its decision to ban live streaming of the ceremony.

The minister claimed that the state police was stopping privately held temples from organising events while more than 200 temples dedicated to Lord Ram in the state were also directed to fall in line.



"They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action," Sitharaman said in a post on X, and enclosed the news clipping.

However, the DMK government denied the allegations saying it was a "motivated report to bring disrepute to the state government".