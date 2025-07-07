No Chinese role in India-Pakistan war? Asim Munir calls it 'bilateral military conflagaration'

After India's Deputy Chief of Army Staff Rahul R Singh on Friday (July 4) described Operation Sindoor as a carefully orchestrated military action and revealed the extent of Chinese hardware and assistance on which Islamabad was dependent, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir called the military operation between India and Pakistan 'a bilateral military conflagaration'.

By saying this, Munir tried to debunk the Chinese role and stated that Pakistan has formed lasting partnership based on principles and diplomacy.

"Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan’s successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence," said Munir while on a visit to the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad on Monday (July 7).

"Naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics and desperately trying that India remains the beneficiary of larger geopolitical contestation as the so-called net security provider in a region...," he further said.

China helped Pakistan

Earlier, on July 4, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rahul Singh while speaking at a defence industry event in New Delhi said that China helped Pakistan with ‘live inputs’ in conflict with India.

"Few lessons that I thought I must flag as far as Operation Sindoor is concerned. Firstly, one border, two adversaries. Pakistan was a front face. We had China providing all possible support, and it’s no surprise because if you were to look at statistics, in the last five years, 81 per cent of the military hardware that Pakistan is getting is all Chinese. So, it’s no surprise,” Lt Gen Singh said.