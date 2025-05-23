Operation Sindoor delegation plane circled mid-air after drone attack on Moscow, delayed for 45 minutes

A flight carrying the Operation Sindoor delegation to Russia's capital, circled "mid-air" due to a drone attack on Moscow, further delaying the flight by 45 minutes.

According to Indian news agency PTI, the flight carrying DMK MP Kanimozhi-led Operation Sindoor delegation later landed safely on Thursday night, sources said.

Sources close to Kanimozhi, a Lok Sabha member, said the flight had to circle mid-air, as per the report.

"It circled in the air and later landed and there was a delay of 45 minutes. She (Kanimozhi) landed safely," sources close to the MP told PTI.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: PM Modi warns Pakistan from Bikaner, praises Indian Army's swift response

Reportedly, the drone attack led to disruptions at the Domodedovo International Airport, affecting flight operations for hours.

Following this, the flight of Operation Sindoor delegation was denied permission to land and had to stay airborne for some time.

Later, the Indian embassy staff received the delegation after the flight landed at the airport.

"Hon’ble MPs @KanimozhiDMK ,@RajeevRai, @CaptBrijesh, @guptapc50, @DrAshokKMittal and @ambmanjeevpuri are received by the Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Leonid Slutsky along with other Members of the State Duma," Indian embassy in Russia.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: UP ATS arrests Varanasi man on charges of spying for Pakistan

Currently, Kanimozhi is leading a group to Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia to brief these countries about India's recent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The team will be explaining India's position on regional security and raise awareness about Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.

The team led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and NCP MP Jawed Ashraf.

WATCH | Operation Sindoor outreach: All-party delegation engages with Russia, UAE and Japan

