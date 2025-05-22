Operation Sindoor: 'When sindoor turns into barood', PM Modi warns Pakistan from Bikaner

In a strong address in Rajasthan's Deshnoke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed message to Pakistan, referring to India’s recent military action, ‘Operation Sindoor’, as a decisive answer to the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April.

“When vermilion turns into gunpowder, the enemies of the country know what happens,” PM Modi told a large crowd, evoking the national sentiment.

Referring to the attack, where terrorists targeted innocent people, the Prime Minister said, “The bullets fired in Pahalgam pierced the hearts of 140 crore Indians.” He further added that those responsible had “wiped the sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters.”

‘9 major terror camps destroyed in 22 minutes’

PM asserted that the Indian armed forces responded swiftly and decisively: “Those who set out to wipe off the sindoor have been buried in the soil. Those who shed India’s blood have paid for every drop.” He also claimed that 9 major terror camps were destroyed within just 22 minutes, in what he called a unified operation involving the Army, Navy and Air Force.

“All three forces together created such a Chakravyuh (military formation) that Pakistan was forced to kneel down,” he said.

Later on, in his address he ruled out the possibility of resuming dialogue or trade with Pakistan, stating, “There will be no talks and no trade with Pakistan. If there are talks, they will only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

'PM Modi: If Pakistan continues to export terror.."

Modi further warned of intensified action if cross-border terrorism continues. He said “If Pakistan continues to export terror, it will be left begging for every drop of water.”

During his visit, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. PM laid the foundation for approximately Rs 26,000 crore rail and electrification projects across Rajasthan.

The ceasefire reached after four days of conflict between the two neighbors remains fragile, while India's suspension of provisions under the Indus Waters Treaty continues.

