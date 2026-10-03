/Man dies after jumping from 43rd floor of Noida’s Supernova complex

A man died after falling from the 43rd floor of the Supernova complex in Sector 94, Noida, near Delhi, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sambhav Jain, a resident of IMT Manesar in Gurugram.

Jain was staying in an Airbnb at the Supernova complex and had reportedly rented room number 4228 on October 2. Police said he checked in at around 2:30 pm.

According to police, Jain later went to the balcony of the Spira Tower, part of the Supernova complex. A video of the incident shows another person trying to convince him not to take the step and attempting to pull him away from the railing. However, Jain did not listen and fell from the 43rd floor.

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According to The Week, his body was dismembered on impact, with blood splattered across the ground.

Workers carrying out AC repair work at a nearby flat also noticed Jain on the balcony. According to The Times of India, Jain told the workers, “I’m depressed” shortly before the incident.

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Another person was also seen on the floor and appeared to be trying to intervene, but Jain fell before he could reach him.

Police officers and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory reached the spot and collected evidence. The body was later taken away by the police.

Preliminary reports suggest that Jain may have taken the extreme step due to financial difficulties. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish his movements before the incident.

Residents of the floor are also being questioned as part of the investigation.

Supernova is a 68-floor complex and is described as the tallest residential building in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or feels at immediate risk, please seek help from emergency services or a qualified mental-health professional immediately.