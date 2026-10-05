/Maharashtra drought: Why a weak monsoon is raising fears of a water crisis

Maharashtra is entering the post-monsoon months with large parts of the state facing acute water stress, crop losses and uncertainty over drinking water supplies, after a season marked by prolonged dry spells and uneven rainfall. Maharashtra's water crisis is beginning to take shape just as the southwest monsoon withdraws from the state. The government has identified 265 of the state's 358 talukas as drought-affected, triggering a series of relief and preparedness measures. The declaration covers large parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, northern Maharashtra and pockets of western and Konkan Maharashtra.



What makes the situation particularly worrying is not simply the amount of rain the state received, but when that rain arrived — and the long gaps between rainfall events.

Maharashtra received around 19 per cent less rainfall than its seasonal average between June and September. The overall state figure, however, masks sharp regional differences. While some parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region received relatively better rainfall, several districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha were left with significant deficits. The impact is already visible in rural Maharashtra.

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Marathwada faces the sharpest water stress

Marathwada remains at the centre of the crisis. The eight districts of the region received only around two-thirds of their normal monsoon rainfall, leaving reservoirs, groundwater sources and agricultural wells under pressure.



Latur has emerged among the worst-affected districts, with rainfall falling to roughly half of its normal monsoon level. Parbhani, Dharashiv and Beed have also recorded substantial deficits. For farmers, the problem began during the growing season itself. Long dry spells arrived at crucial stages of crop development, affecting cotton, soybean, maize, tur and other rain-dependent crops. In several villages, farmers who had invested in seeds, fertilisers and labour have been left watching crops deteriorate because there was simply not enough moisture in the soil.

Now the concern is shifting from crops to drinking water.



Several villages have begun seeking tanker supplies as wells and smaller local water sources dry up. Authorities have also started preparing contingency plans for villages that could face drinking-water shortages in the coming months.

Reservoir levels raise the alarm

The most worrying indicator could be what is happening inside Maharashtra's dams. At the end of September, the combined storage across major, medium and minor reservoirs in the state was around 75 per cent, compared with about 88 per cent at the same point last year. The regional disparity is much sharper. In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, which includes most of Marathwada, reservoir storage was only around 45 per cent, compared with more than 80 per cent last year.



This means the region enters the dry season with considerably less water in reserve. And once the monsoon retreats, the state cannot rely on significant fresh inflows for several months. That puts pressure on every available source — dams, wells, borewells and groundwater.





The crisis is not only about farmers

The drought is also becoming a livestock crisis. With grasslands drying up and fodder availability falling, farmers are increasingly worried about keeping cattle and other livestock alive through the dry season. For families that depend on agriculture and dairy income, losing livestock can have consequences long after the drought itself ends.



Water scarcity also means additional financial pressure. Families may have to purchase water, arrange private tankers or travel longer distances to access basic supplies. For poorer rural households, even relatively small additional expenses can become significant.

Mumbai is watching the numbers closely

Mumbai may be far removed from the drought-hit villages of Marathwada, but the city's water security is closely connected to the monsoon. The city depends on a network of lakes and reservoirs for its drinking-water supply. With the state's overall water position weaker than last year, authorities are assessing how much water will be available through the summer. Mumbai itself received a much more uneven monsoon, with a particularly wet July helping offset rainfall shortages during other parts of the season.



But the concern now is what happens after the rains stop. If reservoir levels remain under pressure and the next monsoon is delayed or weak, the city could also face restrictions on consumption. The prospect of water cuts therefore remains an important part of Maharashtra's wider drought story.

Government activates drought measures



The drought declaration has triggered a series of measures aimed at reducing the immediate impact on rural communities. Authorities have been instructed to assess crop damage, identify villages facing drinking-water shortages and make arrangements for tankers where necessary.



Measures also include relief relating to agricultural loans and land revenue, support for livestock and fodder, and continued access to electricity for agricultural purposes in affected areas. The government has also asked district administrations to undertake water-conservation and employment-generating works.

But the next challenge will be implementation. For a farmer who has already lost a crop or a village whose well has run dry, relief on paper is not enough. The effectiveness of the response will depend on how quickly assistance, drinking water, fodder and financial support actually reach affected communities.

Rabi season becomes the next big test

The drought could now have a second act. Farmers are preparing for the Rabi season, but sowing decisions will depend heavily on soil moisture and the availability of irrigation water. Where water is scarce, farmers may have to move away from crops that require greater irrigation and opt for crops that can survive with less water. But that too comes with economic risks. A farmer who has already lost the Kharif crop may be reluctant to spend more money on another crop without any guarantee of water. This could affect not just agricultural production but also rural employment, farm incomes and demand in the local economy.

A warning beyond this year's drought