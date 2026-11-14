/Madhya Pradesh to hold 'Destination Cabinet' at Gandhi Sagar on Nov 18: 1,920 MW pumped hydro project in focus

Madhya Pradesh on November 18 (Wednesday) will be taking its Cabinet meeting out of the state capital and into the Gandhi Sagar region, with a major energy storage project set to take centre stage at what the government is calling a 'Destination Cabinet'. The move, on the instructions of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, is intended to draw public attention to a Rs 11,500-crore pumped hydro storage project being developed in the region. With a planned capacity of 1,920 megawatts, the project is designed to store surplus solar and wind power and release electricity when demand rises.

But what makes this project different is the way it stores energy. Instead of generating power continuously, it uses surplus electricity to pump water uphill, effectively turning two reservoirs into a large-scale energy storage system.

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How does the Gandhi Sagar project work?

The project, being developed by Greenko Group, will use the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir as its lower reservoir and a newly constructed reservoir as the upper one.

When surplus solar or wind electricity is available, the system will use it to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir. During peak demand hours, the water will flow back down through turbines, generating electricity for the grid.

The facility is designed to supply 1,920 MW for up to six hours at full capacity. It will have nine turbines and an estimated annual energy generation capacity of 3,580 million units.

The project is expected to reuse around 2.4 TMC of water from the Gandhi Sagar reservoir in a non-consumptive cycle. Its estimated round-trip efficiency is around 80 per cent, meaning some of the electricity used for pumping will be lost in the storage process.

When will the project start generating power?

The first set of turbines is scheduled to begin operating in December 2026. Full commercial operations are targeted for June 2027.

The project is being built across approximately 414 hectares in Khemala block of Rampura tehsil in the Neemuch district. It is expected to connect to a 765/400 kV PGCIL/CTU substation in Mandsaur, around 60 km away.

Power generated during peak demand periods is expected to be supplied to distribution companies, including those in Madhya Pradesh and other states, through long-term power purchase agreements.

Employment opportunities and more: Why it matters

The project has a significant employment component. Around 4,000 people have reportedly been employed during the construction phase, while approximately 200 jobs are expected to continue once the facility moves into its operations and maintenance phase.

The wider Gandhi Sagar region is also being developed around tourism, wildlife conservation and local livelihoods. These initiatives include the Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival, a tent city and adventure sports, as well as fishing-related support for local communities.