/Women take the oars as Dal Lake hosts traditional Shikara race

In a vibrant celebration of women's sporting spirit and cultural heritage, nearly 80 traditional Shikaras lined up on the world-famous Dal Lake early this morning as around 170 women and girls took part in a special Traditional Shikara Race organised exclusively for females.

The event aimed at providing women, particularly those living in and around Dal Lake, a platform to showcase their talent, explore opportunities in water sports and encourage greater participation in sporting activities. It also brought a fresh wave of energy to the iconic lake, drawing the attention of tourists and highlighting Kashmir's growing potential as a destination for water sports and adventure tourism.

Organised by the internationally acclaimed water sports coach Bilquis Mir of the Water Sports Department, the event marked another significant step towards promoting women's participation in sports. Mir, who began her kayaking journey at the age of six on Dal Lake, has gone on to achieve international recognition and became the only Indian woman to serve as a judge at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking about the success of the event, Bilquis Mir said the second edition witnessed an encouraging response, with around 170 girls and 70 boats participating after nearly three months of preparation.

"The second edition of this race has been a tremendous success. One of the most inspiring sights was seeing mothers and daughters participating and encouraging each other, sending a powerful message of women's empowerment and family participation in sports. The event has not only helped identify local talent but also showcased the immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir in water sports.

"Seeing Dal Lake come alive with young female participants, while attracting the attention and encouragement of tourists, was truly special. We hope to make this an annual event and eventually take it to the national level, promoting both sports and tourism. I strongly believe that children need platforms to showcase their talent, and greater emphasis must be placed on women's sporting leagues and competitions," she said.

Mir also expressed gratitude to the District Administration, the Deputy Commissioner for flagging off the race, and the media for its enthusiastic coverage and support in taking the initiative's message beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

For many young participants, the race was much more than a sporting competition. It offered an opportunity to discover their abilities, build confidence, gain valuable experience and explore possibilities in water sports.

Sharing her experience, participant Asmat Maqbool said taking part in the event for the second consecutive time had made the experience even more rewarding.

"It was a wonderful experience, and participating for the second time made it even more special. We have gained valuable experience and opportunities to participate in various races and events. Such platforms are essential because they provide girls with opportunities to train, develop their skills and showcase their talent. Girls are no less than boys; they have the potential to achieve just as much, if not more," she said.

The participants also highlighted the importance of creating dedicated sporting platforms for women, stressing that such initiatives can help bridge the gender gap in sports and encourage more girls to pursue their ambitions.

Another participant, Alizeh, expressed happiness over the encouraging turnout and thanked the J&K Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association for providing the platform.

"I am extremely happy to see so many girls participating in this event. I sincerely thank the J&K Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association for providing us with this wonderful opportunity. Such initiatives can help girls showcase their talent and progress to national and international competitions. I hope more girls participate in the future and that such events are organised regularly," she said.

Participant Madeeha said the initiative was particularly significant in a region where sporting opportunities have traditionally been more accessible to men.

"I am grateful to the J&K Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association for providing us with this platform to showcase our abilities. In Kashmir, most sporting events are organised for men, so this initiative has given women a valuable opportunity to come forward. I hope more such platforms are created, ensuring equal opportunities for women to excel in sports. Girls are no less than boys and can achieve great heights," she said.