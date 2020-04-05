India's COVID-19 doubling rate now 4.1 days from 7.4 earlier: Health Ministry  

A total of 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in India till now; an additional 472 new cases reported since yesterday. Total 79 deaths reported; 11 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. 267 persons have recovered, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

Aggarwal was addressing the media on behalf of the Union Health Ministry on COVID-19 situation in the country.

India's doubling rate at present is 4.1 days but if additional cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, had not taken place, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days, Aggarwal said.

On Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), he said they are imported so there was a shortage initially in the country but govt started taking action in this regard from January.

''We've discussed this with all Health secretaries, chief secretaries and DMs as this is one of the major issues. We've explained to them that PPEs available with us have been already immediately dispatched to the states based on the case-load basis,'' Aggarwal said.

Domestic manufacturers have started the production, India has also started procuring PPEs from the countries where it is available, he added.

According to Aggarwal, 274 districts across the country have been affected due to coronavirus to date.