/'Fraught with danger': India warns citizen against joining Russian army in conflict with Ukraine, Govt. seeks release of recruited nationals

The Indian Government on Thursday issued an advisory to Indian nationals against joining the Russian military after reports of Indians being recruited by the Russians for construction jobs against India. The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday described the situation as ‘fraught with danger’.

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, said, "We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army.”

The MEA have reportedly taken up the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, urging them to put an end to the practice and release the Indian nationals. The spokesperson also said that they are in touch with the family members of the recruited individual.

According to a report by The Hindu, two men were lured into Russia on the pretext of construction jobs and were instead deployed on the frontline in the battlefield. The men speaking on the phone from the town of Selydove, captured by Russia in November 2024. They were still working there, and 13 other Indians were in such a situation. The MEA confirmed that it remains in touch with Russian officials to facilitate the return of Indians caught in these circumstances. According to the govt. Report in parliament, 127 Indians have joined the conflict, of these 98 were discontinued following sustained effort by the Indian Government with their Russian counterpart.

According to Indian law, nationals are prohibited from joining other nations' military without prior authorisation, violation of which will result in a loss of Indian citizenship. India has maintained a position of neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling for a resolution via dialogue and diplomacy. The MEA have reiterated the warning and asked citizens not to get entangled in the dangerous war.