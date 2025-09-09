/JD Vance's Epstein denial post didn't age well as Trump's letter surfaces

JD Vance had aggressively denied the authenticity of a 2003, signed birthday illustration letter from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, calling the story ‘complete and utter bullshit’ and lashing out at WSJ for publishing it without apparently showing the letter to his office. The House Oversight Committee on Monday received a copy of the letter.

The letter depicted dialogue between the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump, written within the outline of a woman's silhouette and signed by US President Donald Trump just below the waist.

California Governor Gavin Newsom retweeted the post with the caption, ‘This aged well.’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Previously, after the report from the Wall Street Journal, Trump denied writing that letter and filed a lawsuit against WSJ and its owner, Rupert Murdoch. Trump claimed that he repeatedly warned Rupert Murdoch against publishing the story, a statement which contradicted Vance's assertion that the paper “never showed it to us.” White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt again denied the letter and threatened to 'aggressively pursue litigation'.

“I have no idea if the book exists--WSJ won’t show it to us. I have no idea if the letter exists--WSJ won’t show it to us. What I find absurd is the idea that Donald Trump was writing poems to Epstein, and I find it equally absurd that a major American paper would attack the President of the United States without revealing the basis for the attack." Vance denied the letter again in July as new details continued to emerge.

The Democratic Party's official Twitter account wrote in a post, “Found the letter for you, @JDVance.” Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, asked Vance to retract his comments and the defamation case against the Wall Street Journal and the reporter. However, Vance doubled down on with comments, saying that the Democrats did not care about the victims, but they care about themselves.