/Which countries send most students abroad? Is India no 1 or 2?

While many students return with valuable skills, others remain abroad, contributing to brain drain. India and China face ongoing debates on how to retain talent.
China consistently sends the largest number of students overseas. In 2019, before the pandemic, more than 700,000 Chinese students studied abroad, mainly in the US, UK, and Australia.
India has surpassed 1 million students abroad as of 2024, making it the second-largest source. Popular destinations include the US, Canada, and Germany.
Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam also send large student populations abroad. Many of these students study in English-speaking countries.
The US, UK, Canada, and Australia dominate as destinations due to strong universities and post-study work opportunities. Germany and France attract technical and research-focused students.
Exchange rates, tuition costs, and scholarship opportunities influence student mobility. Immigration rules also play a major role.
Post-pandemic, destinations such as Ireland, the Netherlands, and Eastern Europe are attracting more international students due to lower tuition costs.