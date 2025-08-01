/Russia's dead hand: What is Medvedev warning Trump about?

What is the ‘Dead Hand’?

Dead Hand, also known as the Perimeter, is a Cold War-era semi-automated nuclear retaliation system. It is termed as Russia's ‘Doomsday Device’, it is for a post-apocalyptic scenario. The terrifying purpose of this device is to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike even if the Russian leadership is completely wiped out. The dead hand is designed to detect nuclear strikes through seismic, radiation, and pressure sensors. Then it would check if the Russian hierarchy of command is still functional. If communication from the top leadership is lost and no human input is received, it will automatically trigger a nuclear launch from the missile silos, submarines and mobile launchers at pre-set targets. The machine is the last resort to ensure mutual destruction. The Doomsday Radio is believed to be the communication system for the dead hand; it transmits commands, launch codes to the dead hand. It is an ultra-low-frequency radio system that is designed to survive if all communication systems are destroyed. Together, they make the doomsday system, the last stage of Cold War era deterrence. Even though the reality of Doomsday Radio is debatable, the Dead Hand is real. But much about it is shrouded in mystery.