/Russia unfazed by Trump's ultimatum – 'Every threat is a step towards war'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), warned US President Donald Trump not to play the 'ultimatum game' and not to go down the ‘Sleepy Joe road’! Every threat of ultimatum is considered from Russia's side as a step towards war.

“Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!” wrote Medvedev.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is known for his evocative comments, has drawn a reaction from US Senator Lindsey Graham. He was quick to defend US President Donald Trump's position to end the war.

In a reply to Medvedev's post, he wrote, “You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president. Get to the peace table.”

US President Donald had earlier in the month given a 50-day ultimatum to Russia to end hostilities with Ukraine. But Trump was growing impatient at Russia's reluctance to negotiate a peace. On Monday, he reduced the time frame from 50 days to a 10-12-day period.

"I've spoken to President Putin a lot, I've gotten along with him very well," he said, adding that Putin “goes out and starts launching rockets into some city, like Kyiv, and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever, you have bodies lying all over the street.”