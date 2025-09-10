Violent protests have engulfed the Himalayan state of Nepal, with both Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel having resigned, and Kathmandu is on the edge. The protests are reportedly being led by a 36-year-old Sudan Gurung, President of Hami Nepal, an NGO established during the earthquake of 2015, which devastated the country. The website of Hami Nepal has described its objective to connect donors with recipients. The NGO prides itself on financial transparency; its website shows information on total funds received and used, and the remaining funds.

But some of its financial backers have some questionable tie-ups. Local reports have identified that Deepak Bhatta of Infinity Holding, who had been a mentor of Hami Nepal. He was a mediator of an arms procurement deal for Nepal Police with an Italian firm, Baretta and was accused of corruption/overpricing in 2022. He also had close ties to Former Finance Minister Janardan Sharma. Media reports also suggested that a Senior Executive of the Shanker Group, named Sulab Agarwal, was arrested in April 2020 on charges of black-marketing/ overpricing infrared thermometers. Hami Nepal have publicly listed them as corporate supporters and held an AGM where business donors were acknowledged. Moreover, the foundation has listed Dr. Sanduk Rait, founder of the Barbra Foundation, as its mentor, who had close ties to the CIA and had been a recipient of the Magsaysay award.

However, the allegation about the Infinity holding has not been confirmed by the court and exists only in local media reports. Hami Nepal have also garnered huge cultural support. Several organisations and public figures, such as music bands, Albatroos, actors and media personalities, Priyanka, Khadki and Swasmita Khadka and many others. It is internationally appreciated and has received funds from many big brands like Coca-Cola, Al-Jazeera, Glodster, Mulberry hotels, Time Pharmaceuticals, to name a few.