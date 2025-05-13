Published: May 13, 2025, 17:18 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 17:18 IST

Story highlights India News, Sports: Shami hasn't bowled for India in the whites since the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, where Australia won by 209 runs

Show Full Article

Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami unleashed a fierce attack after several reports indicated that his inclusion in India's forthcoming tour of England hinges on his ability to bowl steady spells, and a few even suggested his near-future retirement.

Shami hasn't bowled for India in the whites since the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, where Australia won by 209 runs. A long injury layoff kept Shami out of action after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

He even came back to the domestic circuit and played in the Ranji Trophy for West Bengal. With his experience, Shami had a bountiful outing and came back with seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh in 2024. Rumour mill talked about his comeback during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia; yet, the series passed, and there was no indication of him.

The 34-year-old has bowled the new ball for India across formats in 2025, representing the nation in the title-winning Champions Trophy campaign and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League

Regardless of his increased frequency of appearance, reports suggested that Shami's contribution for England would be contingent on his ability to deal with the requirements of the format, starting from June 20. Reports hinted otherwise towards Shami going through the same route towards Test retirement like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Shami broke the silence and responded strongly to the claim. He posted a screenshot of the article on Instagram with a seething message, "Very well done. Also, start counting the days left to say 'adieu' to your job, then see ours later. People like you have ruined our future. Try saying nice things sometimes, too. Today's worst story, sorry."

Shami has played 64 Tests for India and taken 229 wickets at an average of 27.1, with six five-wicket hauls.