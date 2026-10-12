/‘India on track to have 100GW wind power capacity by 2030; 8GW to be added in 2026’

India's wind energy sector delivered its best-yet performance in 2025 with annual installation exceeding 6.05GW in 2025-26, while it is expected to surpass 8GW in 2026-27, said India's Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi. Citing the growing year-on-year wind energy capacity building, he expressed optimism that the country is likely to have over 100GW of wind power generation capacity by 2030. Joshi spoke at Windergy India 2026, the flagship event of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (ITWMA), which brings together government officials, industry leaders, manufacturers, investors, technology providers to discuss the scale-up the growth of wind energy generation in the country.

At present, India has an installed wind energy generation capacity of 59.2GW, while projects with a total generation capacity of 43GW remain under construction, which will help reach the 2030 target of exceeding 100GW of power from wind energy alone. For achieving this, the industry is working to scale up annual capacity addition by 9GW in 2027, 10GW in 2028, 12GW in 2029, and 13.2GW in 2032.

"In 2023, India had barely 12GW of annual wind energy hardware manufacturing capacity, while the latest capacity puts us at 24GW. With exports reaching Rs.12,800cr in 2025-26, nearly 50% up from the previous year, India can significantly expand its global footprint," said Girish Tanti, Chairman, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (ITWMA).

However, he also highlighted that India's share of global wind turbine exports stood at barely 2%, and that the goal is for India to capture 10% of the global market, by making wind turbines, components, related technology and engineering.

Government data from mid-2026 shows that India's total installed power generation capacity reached 555GW, of which 46% comes from fossil fuels, 30% comes from solar, 10% from wind, 10% from hydro, and 1.6% from nuclear, among others.

Sharing Global Wind report data on how the installed capacity for wind energy generation has grown globally over the last decade, ITWMA pointed out that it went from 433GW in 2015 to 745GW in 2020, and then 1,299GW in 2025. If this trend of growing wind power capacity addition continues, the installed capacity could reach 2,268GW globally, they added.

As an indication of how wind power is being widely adopted across geographies, ITWMA cited that 57 nations installed over 28,300 wind turbines in 2025 alone. As for wind energy's share in the world's total energy supply, it was around 2.5% in the year 2015 and has now risen to 8.5%, it was added.