/IAF chief vouches for fifth-generation fighter planes amid China-Pak collaboration

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in his annual press conference in New Delhi on Saturday (Sept 3) raised concerns over Pakistan collaborating with China to build 5th generation fighter jets. However, he said that Pakistan has failed to pose any threat 'due to lack of integration'.

Pakistan, China 5th Gen Fighter Jet cooperation is "cause of concern" but Pakistan "kuch khas kar nahi paya hai" due to lack of integration, says IAF Chief AP Singh.

Need to acquire fifth-generation fighter planes

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He then went on to say that the IAF needs to address address its fighter fleet shortfall. Singh said that if the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is delayed then India must consider a foreign fighter option like the Russian fifth-generation fighter Su-57. He said that Russians have made the offer but no decision has been taken yet in this regard.

The comments of fleet depletion and possibility of acquiring the fifth-generation Russian fighter planes come as the IAF operates around 30 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of about 42. Also there are many aircraft approaching retirement and maintaining older platforms is a costly and tedious affair.

"If there are delays in the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme, we may have to look at other options. Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet. We would like to increase the number of aircraft in our inventory," said Singh.

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