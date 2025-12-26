/Grinch who stole Christmas: Disruptions and vandalism reported during Christian festivities in parts of India

While the world celebrated Christmas peacefully, a very small group of people attempted to disrupt the occasion with incidents of vandalism in parts of India, prompting police action and condemnation from political leaders and Christian groups (videos below). While the incidents were isolated and localised, they form part of a growing global intolerance during the festive period in recent years.

Attack on Christmas decorations in mall

In the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police registered a case after a group vandalised Christmas decorations at Magneto Mall in Raipur on Wednesday (Dec 24). Some 40 unidentified individuals were named in the police First Information Report (FIR) for damaging Christmas trees and festive displays inside mall. CCTV footage and witness statements were examined to identify those responsible. The incident took place amid a state-wide shutdown to oppose religious conversions.

School vandalised in Assam

In the northeastern state of Assam, police arrested four people for vandalism at St Mary’s School in Nalbari district. Christmas decorations, banners and posters were damaged and set on fire. The Nalbari Superintendent of Police said that those arrested were associated with local Hindu organisations and that a case had been registered. The Assam Christian Forum urged authorities to take action and ensure accountability to prevent such incidents.

Christian groups, opposition politicians react

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, police intervened after a protest outside a church, while in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, three people were detained following disruptions at a school event.

Christian organisations inlcuidng national church bodies, issued statements expressing concern over what they described as a rise in disruptions of Christian religious events in some regions. They called on state authorities to ensure protection for religious minorities and to uphold constitutional guarantees of freedom of worship.

Opposition political parties also commented on the incidents, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticising the attacks on minority religious celebrations and calling for firm action against those responsible.

Indian authorities are investigating the reported incidents and have assured to take action.

Watch videos below:

Disclaimer: WION cannot verify the authenticity of visuals shared on social media