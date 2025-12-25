/Christmas 2025: This is how the world celebrated christmas

Priests celebrate the Christmas Eve mass at the Church of Saint Peter, where the first religious gathering was held in the 1st century, the birth of Christianity, on December 24, 2025, in Antakya.

The first rock-cut church in Christendom, Saint Peter's now brings together the isolated Christians of Antakya, ancient Antioch, in south-eastern Turkey. Families begin on Christmas Eve to gather at the cave where Peter, the disciple of Jesus on whom he relied to found his church, held his first religious meeting in the 1st century, at the dawn of Christianity.