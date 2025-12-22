/'This is our land': Sikh parade in New Zealand heckled by Christian Group

A Sikh parade in New Zealand's South Auckland was disrupted and heckled on Saturday by a group of Christians linked to a local church. Linked to political leader Brian Tamaki's Destiny Church, a fundamentalist religious group, the parade disruptors performed 'Haka' as they confronted the Sikhs performing kirtan (holy songs).

The protestors also chanted slogans and held up banners reading “This is New Zealand, not India”. They were, however, taken away from the spot by the police and allow the procession.

In the video shared online, one can see the group - True Patriots of NZ - wearing blue shirts doing 'Haka' and confronting the Sikh group in South Auckland. slogans such as “Kiwis first,” “Keep NZ, NZ,” and “True Patriot" were written on their shirts. Police officials can also be seen in the middle of both the groups.

Brian Tamaki, whose church the group is linked to shared the video with the caption, "THIS IS OUR LAND. THIS IS OUR STAND."

"Kiwis will not be silent while foreign religions flood in. We will stand…peacefully, proudly, unapologetically…for our land, for our faith and our Kiwi way of life," read the caption further.

New Zealand Sikh Youth issues statement