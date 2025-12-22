LOGIN
Palestinian Christians Attend Mass in Gaza Ahead of Christmas

Dec 22, 2025
Palestinians in Gaza are slowly bringing back Christmas celebrations after more than two years of war. The Holy Family Church in Gaza City gathered this week to decorate the church.

