/From ornaments to trees: Top 7 countries exporting the most Christmas decorations worldwide

Christmas decorations form a global industry with supply chains that include the items, ornaments, lights and artificial trees shipped months ahead of the festival. Based on UN Comtrade data via Statista, let's have a look at the world’s top exporters of Christmas decorations in 2024.
China dominates the global Christmas decorations market by a massive margin. In 2024, it exported nearly $5.9 billion worth of festive goods, far outpacing every other country. Its leadership stems from large-scale manufacturing, low production costs, and highly integrated global supply chains, making Chinese-made decorations a staple worldwide.
The Netherlands ranked second with exports worth $249 million in 2024. While it does not manufacture on China’s scale, the country serves as a major logistics and re-export hub for Europe. Its advanced ports, warehousing infrastructure, and trade networks allow Christmas decorations to move efficiently across European markets.
India exported $117 million worth of Christmas decorations in 2024, reflecting its growing role in global festive supply chains. Known for handcrafted ornaments, decorative lighting, and eco-friendly products, India is increasingly attractive to global buyers seeking diversified sourcing beyond China, particularly for labour-intensive and artisanal items.
Cambodia shipped approximately $103 million in Christmas decorations in 2024. The country has emerged as an alternative manufacturing base in Southeast Asia, benefiting from lower labour costs and expanding factory capacity. Many global manufacturers are shifting parts of their production to Cambodia to reduce overdependence on China.
Poland exported $92 million worth of Christmas decorations in 2024, making it one of Europe’s key suppliers. The country specialises in high-quality ornaments, glass decorations, and traditional designs, catering mainly to European and North American markets. Its strong manufacturing base and proximity to EU markets support steady exports.
Germany recorded exports of $77 million in Christmas decorations in 2024. Renowned for premium craftsmanship, especially traditional ornaments and festive lighting, Germany focuses on high-end and niche products. Its decorations often reflect classic European Christmas aesthetics and command higher prices in international markets.
The United States exported about $60 million worth of Christmas decorations in 2024. While not a mass exporter, US production largely serves regional and domestic demand, focusing on specialised, branded, or custom-made decorations. Proximity to North American markets helps reduce shipping time and logistics costs.