/YEARENDER 2025: When nothing was safe — Formula 1's most unsettling season in years

Formula 1 in 2025 wasn’t just a championship; it was a reckoning. Old certainties crumbled, new stars seized control, and even the sport’s most powerful institutions discovered they were no longer untouchable. From Lewis Hamilton’s uneasy Ferrari chapter to Lando Norris finally claiming the crown in a three-way title war, the season unfolded like a slow-burning thriller that refused to offer easy endings.

Hamilton and Ferrari: When legacy met reality

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was supposed to be poetic, history’s most successful driver finishing his career at the sport’s most iconic team. Instead, it became one of the year’s most uncomfortable storylines. The adaptation never quite happened. Ferrari’s car philosophy demanded a driving style Hamilton struggled to fully embrace, and strategic missteps only deepened the frustration. While flashes of brilliance reminded the paddock why he is a seven-time world champion, consistency eluded both driver and team. The marriage of two giants, rather than reigniting glory, exposed how unforgiving modern F1 has become, even to legends.

The Championship fight: Three drivers, one point of no return

For the first time in years, the title battle went down to the wire—and then some. Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen entered the final stretch separated by margins so fine that every lap, every pit stop, and every radio call felt decisive. Verstappen, the benchmark of the ground-effect era, was no longer cruising. McLaren’s relentless development turned Norris and Piastri into genuine title threats, and suddenly Red Bull looked vulnerable. Norris brought maturity and composure; Piastri brought ice-cold precision; Verstappen brought defiance and experience. But it was Norris who blinked least. Race after race, he maximised results without self-destruction, finally shedding the “nearly man” tag that had followed him for years.

Lando Norris: From promise to champion

When Norris sealed the championship, it felt inevitable, and overdue. His title wasn’t built on dominance alone, but on growth: better tyre management, calmer decision-making, and leadership within McLaren. He didn’t just win races; he controlled narratives. In doing so, Norris became a symbol of Formula 1’s generational shift. The future had arrived, and it was no longer asking for permission.

Piastri and Verstappen: The ones who pushed it there

Oscar Piastri emerged as the sport’s most complete young driver. Clinical, unflappable, and devastatingly efficient, he took the fight to his teammate without fear or favour, proof that McLaren’s internal harmony was built on merit, not hierarchy. Verstappen, meanwhile, reminded everyone why champions are defined by resistance as much as victory. Even as Red Bull’s advantage eroded, he dragged the fight deeper into the season than many believed possible, refusing to surrender the throne quietly.

Tsunoda, Lawson, and Red Bull’s reset

Away from the front, Red Bull’s driver politics took another controversial turn. Yuki Tsunoda, after years of proving growth and resilience, found himself sidelined once again, this time for Liam Lawson. The decision reignited long-standing criticism of Red Bull’s driver management culture: ruthless, impatient, and often contradictory. Lawson impressed, but Tsunoda’s treatment raised uncomfortable questions about fairness, loyalty, and what Red Bull truly values beyond raw speed.

The fall of Christian Horner

The most seismic moment came off track. Christian Horner’s sacking marked the end of an era, one defined by dominance, control, and controversy. Once the most powerful team principal in Formula 1, Horner’s exit symbolised Red Bull’s internal reset after a year of turbulence, scrutiny, and shifting power dynamics. His departure didn’t just close a chapter at Red Bull; it signalled that no individual, however successful, is bigger than the sport anymore.

A season that changed Formula 1