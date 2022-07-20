GoAir flight diverted after windshield cracks mid-air

A GoAir flight had to be diverted after its windshield cracked mid-air due to bad weather on Wednesday (July 20). It was a Delhi-Guwahati flight. The flight landed safely after the diversion. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said 30 such incidents take place daily.

"On average, about 30 incidents do take place, including go-around, missed approaches, diversion, medical emergencies, weather, technical and bird hits," the top DGCA official told news agency ANI.

"Most of them have no safety implications. On the contrary, they are a sine qua non of a robust safety management system," he added.

This was third incident of technical malfunction that involve GoAir planes in last two days.

On Tuesday, a Delhi-bound GoAir aircraft was rejected take-off from Leh due to a dog on the runway.

In separate incidents, two GoAir flights were diverted due to engine snags on Tuesday. DGCA said that the cases were being investigated and the aircraft grounded. They will take off only when they get clearance from the authority.

One of these flights was VT-WGA flight from Mumbai to Leh. It was diverted to Delhi due to engine no. 2 fault. Another flight was Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG from Srinagar to Delhi was taken back to Srinagar due to Engine no. 2 EGT over limit.

The DGCA mentioned that there have been reports of increased engineering-related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times. In order to ensure that airlines are adhering to the laid down standards, DGCA has conducted several spot checks in the recent past.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE