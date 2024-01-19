Face of Ram Lalla’s idol revealed ahead of Jan 22 consecration, have a look

The face of the Ram Lalla’s idol that was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya temple on Thursday (Jan 19) was revealed on Friday. The picture shows Ram Lalla in a standing position, holding a golden bow and arrow. The image was revealed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The 51-inch idol was brought to the temple Wednesday night (Jan 17). It has been sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors.

Idol placed in sanctum sanctorum on Thursday

Earlier, the first photo of Ram Lalla idol was revealed on Thursday, showing its eyes covered with a yellow cloth. Media in-charge of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sharad Sharma first shared the image on social media.’ The dream of decades has now become a reality.



First glimpse of Prabhu Ram Lalla.

Jai Shree Ram. pic.twitter.com/0wQb9IGUqJ — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 19, 2024 × As the idol was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum, Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas led worship ceremonies inside the sacred complex. The members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also took part in the ceremony. The idol was placed on Thursday afternoon, Arun Dixit, a priest at the temple, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Arun Dixit said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust. “The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work,” PTI quoted Arun Dixit as saying.

Ayodhya all set for Jan 22 consecration

Meanwhile, the holy city of Ayodhya is all set for Jan 22 consecration, a much-awaited event where Indian PM Narendra Modi is expected to be present. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals. The temple will be opened for the public on Jan 23.

Ahead of his participation in the sacred ceremony, the PM is strictly following a set of rules and rituals. The PM is said to be sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been only drinking coconut water.

Watch: Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ram Lalla idol's first photo inside Ayodhya temple revealed × Earlier, he urged all Indians to light a diya in their house on January 22 to mark the grand opening of the Ram temple. A total of 11,000 guests from across the world are expected to participate in the grand event.