Everest triumph: 4-year-old Czech girl becomes youngest to reach base camp

In a historic feat, a four-year-old girl from the Czech Republic named Zara has set a new record as the youngest person ever to reach the base camp of Mount Everest.

Zara, accompanied by her father David Sifra and seven-year-old brother, successfully completed the challenging 274-km journey to the Everest base camp, situated at an elevation of 17,598 feet.

Breaking the previous record

The previous record was held by Prisha Lokesh Nikajoo, who achieved this remarkable feat at the age of five in 2023. Zara broke this record, accomplishing the extraordinary climb at the age of four years and five months.

The journey to Mount Everest's base camp presented numerous challenges, including sub-zero temperatures plummeting to -25 degrees Celsius. Despite the harsh conditions, Zara's father stressed on the significance of careful acclimatization, continuous monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, and a gradual progression to ensure the safety and well-being of the young adventurer, in an interview with Metro News.

Zara's father attributes her success to her unique upbringing in Malaysia. From an early age, Zara engaged in daily walks of 5-10 kilometers, with cumulative elevation gains ranging from 300 to 600 meters. In 2023 alone, she covered an impressive total distance of over 2,200 kilometres in the jungle, preparing her both physically and mentally for the challenging expedition.

Sifra marvels at his daughter's ability to outpace numerous trekkers, raising the question of how a four-year-old could physically and mentally manage such a demanding endeavour.

Also watch | Mount Everest opens for '23 climbing season, Exploring Pt Leo Estate in Australia | WION Wings He points to Zara's exceptional physical condition and the habitual long-distance walks as crucial factors in her unprecedented accomplishment.

While Zara holds citizenship in the Czech Republic and Canada, she resides in Malaysia with her family. Notably, she is already proficient in three languages: Czech, Chinese, and English, showcasing the global and diverse nature of her upbringing.