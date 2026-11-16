/Discussed drones, space, nuclear tech with Andhra govt: Russian Ambassador to WION

During his meetings with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov discussed ways to advance investment and technology cooperation with the southern Indian state. Russian entities Sberbank, Giredmet, Rosatom, Transmashholding and the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency presented projects they plan to launch in Andhra Pradesh. Ambassador Alipov was in Visakhapatnam to attend the 31st CII Partnership Summit hosted by the Andhra Government.

"We discussed prospects across a whole range of sectors: drones, Rare Earths, specialized materials, space, nuclear energy cooperation, manufacturing, education... Our scope of cooperation with Andhra Pradesh is immense. We are highly encouraged by the attitude of the Government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his intention to collaborate," Ambassador Alipov told WION's Sidharth MP at the CII Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the session dedicated to cooperation with Russia, Denis Alipov emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is an important area for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation with India. He also highlighted ongoing projects involving RUSAL and KuibyshevAzot.

Russian aluminium giant United Company RUSAL holds a 26% stake in Pioneer Aluminium Industries Limited, an integrated alumina refinery located in Venkatapuram, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. KuibyshevAzot Engineering Plastics India Private Limited is a Russian-owned manufacturing facility located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, which produces polyamide and engineering plastics.

On the promising areas for cooperation, he mentioned: critical minerals and rare-earth magnets, metallurgy, civil aviation, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, industrial digitalisation, low-carbon energy and smart city technologies. The diplomat also highlighted the particular significance of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and India in 2027.

The session was also addressed by the Trade Representative of Russia in India Andrey Sobolev, who focused on the current state of economic cooperation. Representatives of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, Sberbank and Rosatom presented information on their activities and plans to expand partnership with India.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra's Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resources Development, took an active and keen interest in the session, noting the significant potential for expanding bilateral business contacts and implementing joint projects.

The Andhra Pradesh Government announced that it secured investment commitments worth Rs 9.89 lakh crore (or approx. $104bn USD) during the recent CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. These investment commitments are a result of the 303 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Andhra Government and various firms from India and abroad.