'Deeply disappointed': Same-sex marriage petitioner speaks to WION after Indian Supreme Court verdict

Supriyo Chakraborty, one of the petitioners who had been fighting for the recognition of his same-sex marriage with partner Abhay Dange, is disappointed after the Indian Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday (Oct 17).

The apex court refused to pass a ruling recognising same-sex marriages, saying it is the role of the legislature to do so, even as it endorsed several issues close to the hearts of the LGBTQ community.

Chakraborty told WION, "We are deeply disappointed by the judgment today. Though the court has reiterated that queer people have the right to form relationships, they stopped well short of legal recognition."

Despite the landmark decision to decriminalise homosexuality in 2018, the couple, Chakraborty and Dange, were still facing difficulties in registering their marriage and obtaining legal status.

They had been together for over a decade and had celebrated their marriage in a grand ceremony on December 18, 2021, surrounded by friends and family.

Chakraborty said, "On a personal level, we feel proud that we fought this battle."

"Though we lost, lots of dinner table conversations were initiated because of this case. We remain hopeful that one day we will have full marriage equality."

But in the eyes of the law, their union remains unrecognised.

In an earlier conversation with WION, Supriyo had said, "Marriage brings with it a basket of rights, such as the right to take healthcare decisions for your spouse, right to inheritance, etc. We want access to those rights, and hence it is very important to get legal recognition for our marriage."

Their marriage, blending two different cultural backgrounds in a mesmerising Bengali-Punjabi fusion, showed their love for each other.

The wedding festivities included a beautiful Mehendi, haldi, and sangeet function, celebrating their union with the same joy and fervor as any other couple.

Dange, Chakraborty's partner, revealed some of the practical challenges they faced due to the lack of legal status.

He shared, "It was very difficult for Supriyo to get address proof for our shared household as the house is in Abhay's name."

Unlike opposite-sex couples, who face no such hurdles, they had to navigate a complex web of legal complications.

Dange had told WION, "We had to purchase two separate health insurance policies instead of single health insurance. Further, we can't take healthcare decisions for one another and had to mention our parents' names as nominees for our respective health insurance policies."