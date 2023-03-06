'Strangers in the eyes of law': WION speaks with Hyderabad gay couple

The COVID-19 pandemic was a real game-changer. Many people lost their loved ones and had to go through a lot of pain and suffering.

For others, it was a long battle with loneliness and for still others, it was a surreal realisation that life is short.

For the couple, Supriyo, 32 and his partner Abhay, 35, COVID made them realise that life is very fragile.

It was also exactly the time when they had a realisation that they wanted to get married, despite the fact that India does not recognise registered marriage or civil unions for same-sex couples.

In the middle of 2021, there was a huge shortage of critical medical supplies due to a large number of reported COVID-19 cases in India. Subriyo too contracted the virus.

Abhay in a conversation with WION said, "Supriyo fell very sick and had to be taken to the emergency room via ambulance. Unfortunately, there was a severe shortage of ambulances, oxygen and hospital beds during that time. Further, we were regularly hearing stories of people passing away due to illness, unable to get hospital beds or oxygen."

He said, the duo "had always intended to get married, but realizing that life is so unpredictable, made us accelerate our plans."

Supriyo is the founder and owner of Gulnar Events, an event management company, whereas Abhay is a senior software development manager at a major MNC.

The couple dated for about eight years and finally got married at a grand wedding function on 18 December 2021. Friends and family members attended the ceremony as Supriyo and Abhay exchanged their wedding vows.

Even as Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality in 2018, the couple is still struggling to register their marriage and get legal status.

Though together for about 10 years now, Supriyo says, "in the eyes of the law, we are strangers."

"Marriage brings with it a basket of rights, such as the right to take healthcare decisions for your spouse, right to inheritance, etc. We want access to those rights, and hence it is very important to get legal recognition for our marriage."

Supriyo and Abhay entered into wedlock in the Indian state of Telangana in a very lavish ceremony. They come from different cultures.

The mesmerizing Bengali-Punjab wedding was preceded by a beautiful Mehendi, haldi and sangeet function.

"Fire on Fire" by Sam Smith, a song the couple chose for their wedding video is still Supriyo's caller tune. As dreamy as their love story is, the couple continues to fight many internal battles.

"Today, when we talk about each other to our friends and colleagues, we use the word partner instead of the word spouse or husband. The term partner does not do justice to our relationship."

"In our eyes, we are just like any other married couple, and hence we want the law to recognize the true nature of our relationship."

Abhay shared with WION the everyday practical challenges couple front due to lack of legal status.

"It was very difficult for Supriyo to get address proof for our shared household as the house is in Abhay’s name."

In contrast, opposite-sex couples do not have to face any such issue.

"We had to purchase two separate health insurance policies instead of single health insurance. Further, we can’t take healthcare decisions for one another and had to mention our parents’ names as nominees for our respective health insurance policies."

Supreme Court on 13 March, 2023, in a landmark moment of India's queer community, will hear arguments on whether to legalise same-sex marriage. There are a total of 14 petitions which are a mix of all the petitions which got transferred to the Supreme Court until November 2022 and several others.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE