World’s first openly transgender MP, Georgina Beyer, dies in New Zealand at 65

Georgina Beyer, a true trailblazer for the transgender community and the world's first openly transgender MP from New Zealand, died at the age of 65, as per an announcement by the family on Monday.

Family and friends shared the news of Beyer's passing in an emotional social media post “with the heaviest of hearts." Many New Zealand politicians paid their tributes to the former actor, radio host, sex worker and drag performer.

Late MP Georgina Beyer played a significant role in decriminalising prostitution in 2003 and making it legal for any citizens aged 18 or over to buy or sell sexual services. Beyer's efforts and her sheer will to put up a fight were truly revolutionary as they resulted in sex workers' getting protection for their employment.

A friend Scotty Kennedy wrote, “Georgie was surrounded by her nearest and dearest 24/7 over the past week, she accepted what was happening, was cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right until the final moment."

“Farewell Georgie, your love, compassion and all that you have done for the Rainbow and many other communities will live on forever.” Though born in Wellington, the former actor moved to Australia as an adult.

“It’s less of a reflection on me but a wonderful reflection on them – rural conservative New Zealand. Who would have thought?” Beyeer told a local media outlet, NZ Herald, during an interview.

She surprised political commentators by winning a 3,033-vote majority over former colleague Paul Henry, to become the world's first transgender Member of Parliament.

"I am the first transsexual in New Zealand to be standing in this House of Parliament. This is a first not only in New Zealand, ladies and gentlemen but also in the world. This is a historic moment. We need to acknowledge that this country of ours leads the way in so many aspects," she said during her maiden speech in the parliament.

