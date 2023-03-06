Indian airlines Indigo in talks with Boeing for largest-ever jet order, Airbus to get a tough fight

Indian budget carrier IndiGo is all set to script history in the aviation industry by making a colossal purchase of over 500 passenger aircraft with Boeing (BA.N) and its current supplier Airbus (AIR.PA) as the potential buyers, reported Reuters quoting sources.

Earlier, Tata Group airline and Indigo's rival, Air India, placed the biggest-ever order of 540 aircraft, both short and long haul, from Boeing and Airbus reportedly for a whopping $82 million.

This is a significant advance from Indigo's earlier exclusive narrow-body jet purchases from Airbus as now India's largest airline plans to purchase passenger aircraft, the news agency reported.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire last month said that Airbus was close to landing a big order of "several hundreds aircraft" from Indigo.

During his visit to India for a G20 meeting, the minister said the contract could be signed at the French airshow in Le Bourget in the month of June.

Indigo seems to be right on the track of a fleet renewal spree as it implements its expansion plans. Taking a step forward from its conventional fleet, India's largest airline is now eyeing to also include mid-sized wide-body jets.

And as it gears up to do that, Indigo has two options at its disposal for the mid-sized wide-body jets, Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the upgraded Airbus A330neo, Reuters said quoting sources.

As far as narrow-body jets are concerned, after proper comparison and consideration, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS) owned Indigo can either go with A320neo or with Boeing 737 MAX.

However, Indigo has not made any official statement as of yet. One of the company's representatives told Reuters that the company has not finalised anything till now.

Meanwhile, Airbus said it is "always in contact with existing and potential customers".

